Debris on pedestrian path causes inconvenience

The debris left on the pedestrian path outside the shops in Moti Bazaar in Mandi is causing obstruction to commuters. The authorities concerned should asked the person concerned to remove the debris from the path with immediate effect for the convenience of the commuters.

Rajesh Kumar, Mandi

Respiratory issues on rise among schoolkids

A lot of schoolchildren are falling sick these days mainly due to respiratory issues. This is because of pollens in the air. The Health Department should issue guidelines and advisories on how to keep children safe from the changing weather. The school authorities should ensure that children adhere by the guidelines.

Ragini, Shimla

Local admn fails to address monkey menace

Though the monkey menace in the city has been persisting for years, the local administration has failed to address the problem. A comprehensive plan has to be devised to check the menace as people are falling prey to simian attacks every other day.

Rinchen, Shimla

