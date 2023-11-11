Debris on road poses threat of mishaps

A large part of the highway near Kumarhatti is blocked due to debris fallen from hills. It poses hassles to commuters as only one vehicle can cross the road, and also poses a risk of accidents. The authorities concerned should take note of the issue and remove the debris from the road as soon as possible to ensure smooth traffic flow. Raman, Solan

Solan-Shimla road in bad shape

The Solan-Shimla road stretch is in a pretty bad shape. Sudden diversions and potholes are a nightmare for those travelling on the road, which might lead to accidents. The authorities concerned should speed up the work to make the road safe for commuters. Mamta, Shimla

Dirty water from houses making cows sick

The condition of the Gau Sadan located in the Lanka Bekar area of Kullu town is deteriorating. Dirty water from residential houses is entering cowsheds in the Gau Sadan and cows are falling ill after consuming it. It is also causing problems to the Gau Sadan management. Steps should be taken to treat sick animals in the Gau Sadan. The authorities concerned should take immediate steps to prevent dirty water from entering the area. Saurabh, Kullu

