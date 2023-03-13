Debris poses threat to cultivable land, water resources in Hamirpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 12

Illegal dumping of debris and muck allegedly by the National Highway Construction Company is damaging water resources and posing a threat to cultivable land near Bari Mandir village, near here.

Gawar Construction Company had started the construction of a national highway between Hamiprur and Awah Devi in the district and the cutting of hills is in progress. The stretch is part of the National Highway 70, which will connect Attari in Punjab with the Kiratpur-Manali highway in Mandi.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has identified around 10 kanals for dumping of waste material from the hill cutting site. According to sources, the land was identified near the Kohlu Sidh Temple and the firm was directed to raise a crate wall before dumping debris there but it didn’t follow the orders. Due to this, debris flowed down onto cultivable land of villagers.

Residents rue that the company is not paying heed to their request to construct a crate wall. Amarnath, a resident, says that debris will damage their fertile land and during the rainy season, muck will enter their houses. He adds drinking water resources are also getting damaged.

NHAI Site Engineer Sushil Kumar said the construction company has been directed to raise a crate wall at the dumping site soon. He assured people that there would be no loss of property of villagers in the area.