Debt went up by 10.40 pc in 2020-21: CAG

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, August 13

The total liabilities and debts of the state for 2020-21 have mounted to Rs 67,888.30 crore as compared to Rs 61,492.19 crore, indicating an increase of 10.40 per cent.

Financial position in 2020-21

Growth rate - 3.87 per cent

Fiscal deficit 3.64 per cent

Debt/liabilities Rs 67,888.3 cr

The ratio of fiscalliabilities to GSDP 42.91 pc

This was revealed in a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on the financial position of the state in 2020-21, tabled in the Vidhan Sabha today by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who also holds the Finance portfolio. The ratio of fiscal liabilities to the GSDP in 2020-21 was 42.91 per cent, exceeding the 36 per cent target set by the 15th Finance Commission.

During 2020-21, fiscal deficit of Rs 5,700 crore increased by Rs 103 crore over the previous year (Rs 5,597 crore). As such, the fiscal deficit was 3.64 per cent of the GSDP, which exceeded the targets set in the HP-FRBM Act. There was a revenue deficit of Rs 97 crore against the previous year’s revenue surplus of Rs 12 crore.

The report indicates that the growth rate of GSDP during 2020-21 was minus 3.87 per cent, mainly due to a decline in growth in the primary and secondary sectors. The report also mentions that Rs 3,557.83 crore spent by the state government fall in the high risk of misutilisation as 2,800 utilisation certificates (UCs) had not been submitted so far.

During 2020-21, only 31 per cent of the revenue receipts came from the state’s own resources while the remaining 69 per cent the state’s share in Central taxes and duties (14 per cent) and grants-in-aid from Centre (55 per cent). This is indicative of the fact that the fiscal position of the state is dependent mostly on Central funding.

Of the 29 public sector undertakings, 11 earned profit of Rs 28.18 crore with losses of the HP Electricity Board stood at the highest Rs 185.32 crore, followed by the state transport department Rs 146.43 crore and Rs 105.98 crore by the HP Power Corporation.

There are 13 PSUs with total losses of Rs 4,074.85 crore, resulting in net worth of nine PSUs being completely eroded.

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changes tack yet again, ED gets special mention
Trending

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur
Punjab

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur

Separated at India-Pak Partition, 92-year-old Punjab man to reunite with his nephew in Pakistan
Punjab

How duplicated thumb reunite family separated by Partition

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report

