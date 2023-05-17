 Decade on, Dharamsala set to host IPL matches from today : The Tribune India

Decade on, Dharamsala set to host IPL matches from today

Delhi Capitals players during a practice session at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday.



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, May 16

Dharamsala is all set to host two IPL matches at the HPCA stadium after a decade. In the first match, Punjab Kings will take on Delhi Capitals tomorrow while in the second tie, Punjab Kings will clash with Rajasthan Royals on May 19.

Last time, Dharamsala hosted the IPL matches in 2013. After that, the IPL matches could not be held here due to legal battle over the control of the Dharamsala cricket stadium between the then Congress government and the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association.

The administration has made elaborate arrangements for maintaining law and order and ensure smooth flow of traffic as thousands of spectators are expected to reach the city for these matches.

Punjab Kings player Sam Curran meets the Dalai Lama at his residence in McLeodganj on Tuesday. photos: Kamaljeet

Kangra DC Nipun Jindal said arrangements had been made for parking of about 3,000 vehicles in and around Dharamsala. A detailed traffic plan had been chalked out under which parking will be provided to people coming for IPL matches at Dari Ground, police ground, Zorawar stadium, Sakoh and the parking inside the mini secretariat. Shuttle service of HRTC buses would be provided for taking spectators from far off parking places such as Dari Ground and Zorawar stadium. One-way traffic plan would be implemented in the city on the match days to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri said additional police force had been deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic and maintain law and order in the city during the match days.

The Dharamsala cricket stadium has seating capacity of 25,000 spectators. Additional influx of about 20,000 people to the city and about 2,000 to 3,000 vehicles in the city will pose a challenge to the administration in maintaining law and order.

The tourism industry has welcomed the return of IPL matches to Dharamsala as it will boost tourism in the area. Tourists rush to the upper Dharamsala region like McLeodganj, Bhagsunag and Dharamkot after the match.

The players of the Punjab Kings XI team met the Dalai Lama at his residence in McLeodganj today.

The Rajasthan Royals team also arrived at Dharamsala.

