 Decision on merit-based student bodies draws flak : The Tribune India

Decision on merit-based student bodies draws flak

Results of UG first year yet to be declared

Decision on merit-based student bodies draws flak

50,000 students of first year UG courses are awaiting results.



Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, October 13

The decision of Himachal Pradesh University to constitute Students Central Associations (SCAs) on the basis of merit in affiliated colleges by October 15 has drawn flak from the student bodies and college teachers as the result of first year annual examinations is yet to be declared.

The evaluation of first year was done online while the evaluation of second year was done offline. Though the process of declaration of second year results is going on, the result of undergraduate courses (BA, B.Com, B.Sc and other) of about 50,000 students of first year is yet to be declared.

85 pc evaluation completed

The Results of second year have been declared and about 85 per cent of the evaluation of first year has been completed. The result will be declared in eight to 10 days. — JC Negi, controller of Examination, HPU

“Nominated SCA is just eyewash, the university should tell on what basis the SCA would be constituted when the results are not declared,” said SFI, HPU campus secretary Surjit. “When the university authorities are unable to declare results on time then how the SCA would be nominated on merit,” asked HPU campus president of NSUI Vinu Mehta.

Even the results of second year are incomplete, said HPU campus ABVP president Akash Negi.

Earlier, the results were declared latest by August and the students used to sit in supplementary/re-appear examinations in October but this year the examinations were cancelled and postponed by almost a month after the question papers of undergraduate first and second year were leaked in 20 colleges in the month of April.

The question papers printed in 2020 were sent to the colleges but examination was cancelled following Covid-19 pandemic and the papers which were kept in the colleges were leaked following which question papers of over 200 subjects were reset and re-printed.

However, insiders revealed that though the university authorities decided to get the first year evaluation done online, the teachers were neither trained nor familiar with the new process. The process was lengthy and cumbersome from putting fictitious roll numbers, QR code for secrecy, to scanning and allocation to teachers, who were not aware of the online evaluation process.

HPU Controller of Examination JC Negi said that results of second year have been declared and about 85 per cent of the evaluation of first years is completed and the result would be declared in eight to 10 days, he added.

Attributing the delay in declaration of results to paper leak and boycott of evaluation by teachers, acting Vice-Chancellor of HPU Prof SP Bansal said that SCA would be nominated on the basis of merit.

“We are contemplating to extend the date from October 15 for constitution of SCA in colleges,” he said.

Even after the evaluation boycott, the teachers had evaluated the answer sheets of the second year and sent them to the university, two months back. The university is non-serious and has made a mockery of the

evaluation system and Students Central Association, said college teachers

seeking anonymity.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Pakistan horror: Do you sell these bodies? 200 rotting corpses found on hospital roof in Multan

2
Amritsar

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

3
Nation

BJP banking on Congress 'chaos', AAP 'self-goal' in Gujarat poll

4
Haryana

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a video message tells followers to 'do as directed'

5
World

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

6
Nation

India serves demarche on Ottawa over ‘referendum’

7
Health

Certain types of dietary fibre cause inflammatory response in some patients: Study

8
Trending

1880s Levi’s jeans auctioned in New Mexico for Rs 70 lakh

9
Haryana

Massive fire breaks out at auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram

10
Trending

#ArrestKohli trends on Twitter after Virat fan kills his friend who supported Rohit Sharma

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...

'One of the most dangerous nations in world...' US President Biden's candid comment on Pakistan

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

Bowlers help India restrict Sri Lanka to 65/9 in Women’s Asia Cup final

India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...

Video: Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole, Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim tells followers to 'do as directed'

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a video message tells followers to 'do as directed'


Cities

View All

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Jeweller robbed of 150-gm gold, cash near Rego Bridge

Minister Kataruchak reviews paddy procurement in mandis

Man killed over parking dispute in Ajit Nagar area, three booked

Young farmers innovate to manage paddy straw in dist

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

Punjab: Verka to raise milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

Glasses of two dozen cars smashed in Mani Majra

UIET campaigning hotspot

24 outsiders detained from hostels, let off later

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

Amul Gold and buffalo milk prices rise by Rs 2 per litre

AFWWA sets Guinness World Records for largest display of knitted woollen caps

Excise policy: Enforcement Directorate raids 25 locations in Delhi

Bombay High Court acquits former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba in Maoist link case

AAP MLA alleges threat from Amritpal’s supporter

Jalandhar West Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sheetal Angural alleges threat from Amritpal Singh’s supporter

Congress councillors meet Jalandhar MC commissioner

3 DAV University, Jalandhar, researchers in top 2% world scientists

Now, download birth, death certificates on mobile phone

Staff shortage, lack of equipment ail fire station: Phillaur MLA

Looters’ gang busted

Looters' gang busted

Jeweller's employee gets Rs 15 lakh ransom call from Canada-based gangster

Woman loses purse to snatcher

MTP Bindra, son, nephew out on bail

Real estate market likely to pick up after slump

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Power essential service, not commodity: Expert

Caught paying below minimum wages, PESCO directed to give arrears

Stress on global community support to save ozone layer

70-yr-old falls prey to swine flu, fourth death this season