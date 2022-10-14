Decision on merit-based student bodies draws flak

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, October 13

The decision of Himachal Pradesh University to constitute Students Central Associations (SCAs) on the basis of merit in affiliated colleges by October 15 has drawn flak from the student bodies and college teachers as the result of first year annual examinations is yet to be declared.

The evaluation of first year was done online while the evaluation of second year was done offline. Though the process of declaration of second year results is going on, the result of undergraduate courses (BA, B.Com, B.Sc and other) of about 50,000 students of first year is yet to be declared.

85 pc evaluation completed The Results of second year have been declared and about 85 per cent of the evaluation of first year has been completed. The result will be declared in eight to 10 days. — JC Negi, controller of Examination, HPU

“Nominated SCA is just eyewash, the university should tell on what basis the SCA would be constituted when the results are not declared,” said SFI, HPU campus secretary Surjit. “When the university authorities are unable to declare results on time then how the SCA would be nominated on merit,” asked HPU campus president of NSUI Vinu Mehta.

Even the results of second year are incomplete, said HPU campus ABVP president Akash Negi.

Earlier, the results were declared latest by August and the students used to sit in supplementary/re-appear examinations in October but this year the examinations were cancelled and postponed by almost a month after the question papers of undergraduate first and second year were leaked in 20 colleges in the month of April.

The question papers printed in 2020 were sent to the colleges but examination was cancelled following Covid-19 pandemic and the papers which were kept in the colleges were leaked following which question papers of over 200 subjects were reset and re-printed.

However, insiders revealed that though the university authorities decided to get the first year evaluation done online, the teachers were neither trained nor familiar with the new process. The process was lengthy and cumbersome from putting fictitious roll numbers, QR code for secrecy, to scanning and allocation to teachers, who were not aware of the online evaluation process.

HPU Controller of Examination JC Negi said that results of second year have been declared and about 85 per cent of the evaluation of first years is completed and the result would be declared in eight to 10 days, he added.

Attributing the delay in declaration of results to paper leak and boycott of evaluation by teachers, acting Vice-Chancellor of HPU Prof SP Bansal said that SCA would be nominated on the basis of merit.

“We are contemplating to extend the date from October 15 for constitution of SCA in colleges,” he said.

Even after the evaluation boycott, the teachers had evaluated the answer sheets of the second year and sent them to the university, two months back. The university is non-serious and has made a mockery of the

evaluation system and Students Central Association, said college teachers

seeking anonymity.