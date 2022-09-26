 Decision on PoK should have been taken during 1971 Indo-Pak war: Rajnath Singh : The Tribune India

Decision on PoK should have been taken during 1971 Indo-Pak war: Rajnath Singh

Said India’s new strategy against terrorism has broken the backs of those who try to hurt the unity and integrity of the nation

Decision on PoK should have been taken during 1971 Indo-Pak war: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a ceremony organised to honour the family members of military martyrs, in Kangra district. PTI Photo

Shimla, September 26

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that decision on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) should have been taken during 1971 war between India and the neighbouring country.

The defence minister said this while addressing a function to honour martyrs' families at Badoli in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

“We have recently marked the Golden Jubilee of victory of 1971 war. The 1971 war will be remembered in the history as the war fought for the humanity instead of property, possession or power,” Singh said.

“There is only one regret. The decision on PoK should have been taken at that time itself,” he said.

Singh also attended a similar function at Nadaun in Hamirpur district.

In Kangra, Singh also shed light on the Centre's unwavering resolve to make the country 'Aatmanirbhar' and the progress achieved due to the measures taken to realise the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

"Earlier, India was known as a defence importer. Today, it is among one of the top 25 defence exporters in the world. From about Rs 900 crore eight years ago, defence exports have crossed Rs 13,000 crore. We are hopeful that the defence exports will touch Rs 35,000 crore by 2025 and the target of Rs 2.7 lakh crore set for 2047 will be met,” he said.

While maintaining that India has never attacked any country, nor has it captured an inch of foreign land, he assured the nation that if any attempt is ever made to disturb the harmony in India, a befitting reply will be given.

"India is a peace-loving country, but it should not be mistaken with being coward or afraid of war. At a time when we were dealing with COVID-19, we had to face the tension on the northern border with China. The courage of our soldiers during the Galwan incident proved that no matter how big the power is, India will never bow down,” he said.

Singh said that the formation of the post of 'chief of defence staff' and setting up of the department of military affairs are some of the major reforms taken to bolster the national security.

"Doors of National Defence Academy (NDA) have been opened for girls, while women in the Armed Forces are being given permanent commission. We have also allowed deployment of women on warships,” he said.

Singh stressed that the government is building a 'New India', which will give a sense of security and trust to all our peace-loving friendly countries and those with evil intentions will get nothing but dust.

On the 2016 surgical strikes and 2019 Balakot air strikes, the defence minister stated that India's new strategy against terrorism has broken the backs of those who try to hurt the unity and integrity of the nation.

“Terror activities were carried out from Pakistan under a well-thought-out policy. After the Uri and Pulwama attacks, our government and the Armed Forces, through the 2016 surgical strikes and 2019 Balakot air strikes, displayed to the world India's unwavering commitment to root out terrorism. We showed that our forces have the capability to act on this side and, if needed, on the other side of the border. India's image has been transformed. It is now seriously listened to on international platforms,” he said.

The defence minister was of the view that the inspiration taken from the heroes of the Armed Forces is the reason behind India moving swiftly forward on the path of development.

“When the dark clouds of war appear and national interests are attacked, it is the soldiers who bear that attack and protect the country. It is the supreme sacrifice of the fallen heroes which keeps the people alive,” he stated.

“The names of General Sam Manekshaw, General Jagjit Singh Arora, General Jacob, General Sujan Singh Uban and General Officer in Command Air Marshal Latif, who led India to a resounding victory, will never be forgotten. Indian soldiers in the war included Hindus, Muslims, Parsis, Sikhs and one Jew. It is proof of India's belief towards Sarvadharma Sambhav (respect for all religions). All these brave soldiers belonged to different states with different mother tongues. They were bound by a strong and common thread of Indianness,” he said.

Singh termed Himachal Pradesh as a border state strategically important for India and the people residing in the border areas as strategic assets. While emphasising that it is the responsibility of every government to make their lives better, he stated strengthening the border infrastructure as well as the intelligence and communication capability of the country has been accorded top priority by the government, led by Prime Minister Modi.

He pointed out that hundreds of kms of roads, bridges and tunnels have been constructed in the border areas, with Atal tunnel in Himachal Pradesh being one of the mega projects.

Singh paid respects to the families of the war heroes, stating that the country will forever be indebted to the sacrifices made by the valiant soldiers.

He said the Armed Forces will always be a source of inspiration to the people, especially the youth, as they possess the traits of discipline, devotion to duty, patriotism and sacrifice, and are a symbol of national pride and trust.

“Background, religion and creed don't matter, what matters is that our beloved tri-colour continues to fly high,” he said.

The defence minister paid glowing tributes to the war heroes, including first recipient of Param Vir Chakra Major Somnath Sharma (1947); Brigadier Sher Jung Thapa, Maha Vir Chakra (1948); Lt Col Dhan Singh Thapa, PVC (1962); Captain Vikram Batra, PVC (1999) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, PVC (1999).

On this occasion, Singh felicitated the families of the brave soldiers of the Armed Forces hailing from Himachal Pradesh, who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Analysts puncture coup rumours against Chinese President Xi Jinping

2
Himachal

7 tourists killed, 10 others injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

3
Nation

Rajasthan Congress crisis: More than 80 Gehlot-loyalist MLAs threaten to resign

4
Nation

Kerala Onam lottery winner regrets winning Rs 25-crore top prize; here is why

5
Nation THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW

'One nation, one exam' concept in the works: UGC chairman

6
Himachal

5 tourists dead, 11 injured in Kullu road accident

7
World

'Chorni, chorni': Pakistan minister Marriyum Aurangzeb heckled in London

8
Nation

Mukul Rohatgi declines offer of appointment as Attorney General

9
Chandigarh

PM Narendra Modi: Mohali International airport will be named after martyr Bhagat Singh

10
Nation

Row over Assam chief minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

Rajasthan Congress crisis: All eyes on 10, Janpath after high drama; Kamal Nath could be asked to broker truce

Rajasthan crisis: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi seeks written report from observers Kharge, Maken

Congress has 108 MLAs in 200-member Assembly, of which 82 lo...

1 person, 1 post: Will Gehlot choose CM-ship over Cong presidency?

One person, one post: Will Gehlot choose CM-ship over Cong presidency?

Rajasthan is one of the only two states where Congress is in...

Rajasthan Cong crisis: BJP says ‘It is all about dynasty. Ashok Gehlot knows his son will be marginalised with Sachin Pilot as CM’

Rajasthan Cong crisis: BJP says 'It is all about dynasty. Ashok Gehlot knows his son will be marginalised with Sachin Pilot as CM'

‘No hand in crisis but doors not closed for Sachin Pilot’, s...

Water flow in Yamuna at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar rises to danger level

Water flow in Yamuna at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar rises to danger level

The water flow above 2.5 lakh cusecs is considered high floo...

Stubble burning, power supply among issues to be taken up during Punjab Assembly session on Tuesday

Stubble burning, power supply among issues to be taken up during Punjab Assembly session on Tuesday

Day-long session is likely to be a stormy one with oppositio...


Cities

View All

Basmati harvest picks up pace, 1.57 lakh MT reaches mandis in Amritsar

Basmati harvest picks up pace, 1.57 lakh MT reaches mandis in Amritsar

Industrialists suffer losses as Rupee hits all-time low

Three arrested in Amritsar for attempt to murder

Smugglers' gang with links to Pakistan busted, 1 held

Langoor Mela begins in Amritsar today, over 5,000 children expected

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Chandigarh University video ‘leak’ case: Kharar court sends four suspects to 5-day police remand

Chandigarh University video ‘leak’ case: Kharar court sends four suspects to 5-day police remand

Vegetable prices soar across Haryana, Punjab after rains; peas rate jumps to Rs 250 per kg

2 injured as truck-car collide on Mohali’s Airport Road

Trees fall, roads cave in as rain records tumble in Chandigarh

Mohali residents brave flooding, power outage

Kejriwal hosts sanitation worker’s family from Gujarat over lunch at his residence; BJP, Congress call it ‘political stunt’

Kejriwal hosts sanitation worker’s family from Gujarat over lunch at his residence; BJP, Congress call it ‘political stunt’

Delhi Waqf Board recruitment irregularities: Court sends AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to 14-day judicial custody

Yamuna water level crosses warning mark in Delhi, likely to rise further

Arvind Kejriwal to host sanitation worker from Gujarat for lunch at home on Monday

Minor boy physically assaulted, sodomised by 3 friends in Delhi locality; DCW issues notice to police

Housing schemes not complete yet, JIT told to pay ~17L to two allottees

Housing schemes not complete yet, Jalandhar Improvement Trust told to pay Rs 17 lakh to two allottees

At 95.6 mm, Nawanshahr logs maximum rainfall in Doaba

Rain brings stones, silt on road in Talwara, traffic hit

Jalandhar administration offers Rs 10K help to runner Rachna Kumari

North American Punjabi Association concerned over student's detention in US over kirpan

40-year-old warden found dead in college water tank in Ludhiana

40-year-old warden found dead in college water tank in Ludhiana

October 1 deadline for compulsory e-invoice generation nears for firms with Rs 10 crore turnover

Excise Department unearths major tax evasion racket in Ludhiana

Ludhiana district records 113 mm rainfall in 24 hours

Now, road portion caves in near Saggu Chowk in Ludhiana

Have mission to accomplish after joining BJP: Amarinder Singh

Have mission to accomplish after joining BJP: Amarinder Singh

Incessant rain throws life out of gear in Patiala

Patiala MC fails to recover dues from PSPCL in 4 years

BECC to host cricket tourney in Patiala