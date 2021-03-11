Decision on tribal status to Trans-Giri area soon: JP Nadda

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 21

BJP national president JP Nadda said here that the Union Government was actively considering to grant tribal status to the Trans-Giri area of Sirmaur district and a decision would be taken soon. He addressed BJP leaders and workers at Paonta Sahib at the “Pragtisheel Himachal Sthapna Ke 75 Varsh programme”.

Nadda elaborated on various initiatives taken by the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state. He said former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had laid the foundation stone of the Atal Tunnel in 2002.

He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled the dream of Vajpayee and the work on the tunnel was completed in six years. Today, the tunnel is a key route for defence forces.” He added that Vajpayee had granted a 10-year industrial package to the state but the Manmohan Singh government ended it within seven years.

Nadda said that the Congress never raised the issue of extending special status to Himachal, which was ended during its government. The BJP raised the issue and Narendra Modi extended it after 2014. He elaborated upon health sector initiatives taken by the Central Government and said within nine months of Covid outbreak, two vaccines were made available to the people of India. He urged people to have a larger vision as India would be a developed nation by 2047.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur elaborated upon initiatives taken by his government. He urged people to vote for the BJP to ensure further development of the state. BJP state president Suresh Kashyap and Cabinet ministers Rajiv Saizal and Sukhram Chawdhary were also present on the occasion.

