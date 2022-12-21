Decision to de-notify power divisions hailed

Tribune News Service

Hamirpur, December 20

The new electrical divisions and other administrative units created by the previous government would have cost The HPSEBL dear, said Chief Engineer MG Sharma, president of HPSEBL Engineers Association, here today. The association hailed the Congress government’s decision to de-notify all power divisions, subdivisions and sections created by the BJP government.

The HPSEBL has de-notified three operation circles, 12 electrical divisions and 17 sub-divisions created by the previous government. The order of the HPSEBL dated December 19, 2022 No. 105 also includes electrical division created in Thunag in the constituency of Jai Ram Thakur and in Haroli, home constituency of Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.