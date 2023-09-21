Declare Jawali ward of Sarkaghat unsafe, DC urged

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 20

A delegation of Patrighat gram panchayat in Sarkaghat subdivision of Mandi district yesterday met Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary and urged him to declare Jawali ward of the panchayat as a red zone and unsafe.

The ward had suffered huge destruction last month due to heavy rain. While 17 houses were damaged completely, several others developed cracks, rendering them unsafe.

Vidhi Chand, pradhan of the gram panchayat, said, “We met the Deputy Commissioner and urged him to declare the ward as unsafe. We urged the state government to rehabilitate the people of this ward to a safe place in the district and submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner,” he added.

