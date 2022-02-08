Declare PG results, demands SFI

The Himachal Pradesh University's (HPU) Students' Federation of India (SFI) unit on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Controller of Examination (COE) demanding declaration of result of post-graduation examination that held four months back. Unit president Rocky said students were facing a lot of inconvenience and were unable to get admissions at institutes outside the state for higher studies due to the delay in results.

Date of exam forms extended

The Himachal Pradesh University on Monday extended the date of submission of examination forms without late fee for BA, BSc, BCom and Shastri (old annual system 1990 onwards for improvement of division till February 19). The Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had demanded the extension of the date of submission of examination forms.