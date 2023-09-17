Declare rain fury a national disaster, CWC urges Centre

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 16

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) today expressed condolences and extended its solidarity to the people of the state on the untimely loss of innocent lives due to unprecedented rain and devastating floods and landslides, said a press note issued at Hyderabad.

The CWC appealed to the Union Government to shun politics and declare the rain fury a national disaster. It also asked the Centre to provide financial assistance to Himachal to rebuild its infrastructure and ensure necessary and adequate assistance to the people of the state.

Around 430 people lost their lives, 39 were missing, a large number of farmers had lost their crops, at least 12,000 houses were damaged and the state suffered huge losses in terms of destruction of property and critical infrastructure. The total estimated loss to the state was more than Rs 13,000 crore, the press note stated.

#Congress #Shimla