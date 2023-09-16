Declare rain fury a national disaster, Priyanka writes to PM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 15

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to declare the natural disaster a national calamity on the lines of the Kedarnath tragedy in 2013. She had visited disaster-hit areas in the state recently.

Priyanka, giving details of the losses suffered by the state, wrote that the people of Himachal were looking for help to recover from the tragedy. “The state government is trying its best to handle the tragedy. I have seen people trying to deal with the tragedy, standing shoulder to shoulder with the government,” she stated.

She said, “Somewhere, people are helping to restore a road, somewhere disaster-affected people, including children, are contributing money to help in relief work. I have been impressed with the spirit they are showing in dealing with the tragedy, and I am writing to you with the same spirit.”

Priyanka wrote that the reduction in import duty on apple at this time would hit farmers hard and the Central Government should instead provide some financial help to them. She concluded the letter hoping that the Prime Minister would take appropriate steps to help the state.

