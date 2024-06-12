Declare results of exams held for some posts: Cabinet sub-panel

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 11

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said that the Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted to look into the issue of the pending results of the examinations conducted earlier by the disbanded HP Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur, would send its recommendations to the Cabinet.

A meeting of the sub-committee constituted to examine the issue of the exam results pending due to ongoing investigations and inquiries was held here today under the chairmanship of Agnihotri. This was the third meeting of the sub-committee.

The sub-committee recommended declaring the results of the Post Codes 903 JOA (IT) and 939 JOA (IT) on the analogy of Post Code 817. However, five of the total 82 posts of Post Code 903 JOA (IT) and 11 of total 295 posts of Post Code 939 JOA (IT) would be left vacant as an FIR regarding these had been lodged against the accused.

Agnihotri said that the sub-committee would send the case of both post codes to the Cabinet for the final decision. Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh and Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma are the members of the sub-committee.

