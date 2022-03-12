Declare Trans-Giri area as tribal, Himachal CM to Amit Shah

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 11

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi today and requested him to declare the Trans-Giri area of Sirmaur district as the tribal area and the Hattee community as the Scheduled Tribe.

He said the adjoining area of Jaunsar in Uttarakhand had already been declared as the tribal area and declaring the Trans-Giri area of Sirmaur district as the tribal area was the genuine demand of the people. It would benefit three lakh people comprising of 144 panchayats.

He said this would not only ensure an additional and special budget for this area, but also meet their long-pending demand. He also discussed various development schemes and thanked the Centre for the support.

Later, the Chief Minister called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and urged her to enhance the import duty on apple to benefit apple growers of the state. He said apples from other countries were coming into the market, affecting the apple economy of the state.

He requested her for extending the Industrial Development Subsidy Scheme, ending this year, for two more years. Thakur also requested for a Special Central Assistance for construction of the Mandi airport and the enhanced Central Special Assistance to Himachal.

The CM also met Union Power Minister RK Singh and apprised him that the state was heading towards becoming a green state and urged for cooperation of the ministry for clearing the thermal power commitments of the state.

At present, the state is using only 2000 mw of thermal power whereas rest is green energy. If the state received cooperation, then it would produce 100 per cent green energy.

Will benefit 144 panchayats