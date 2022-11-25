Declared ‘fail’, college students protest revised HPU results

Our Correspondent

Una, November 24

Hundreds of students pursuing undergraduate courses at SVSD College at Bhatoli in Una district today staged a protest against Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) for allegedly changing results announced earlier.

The students said that the university had announced the results of the BA and B.Com first and second year exams some time ago. Following which, they had taken admission to next class. Now, the university had updated the results and many students had been declared as “fail”.

The students alleged that they were confused that which class they should attend. He said students, who had now been declared as “fail” in the updated results, were facing mental agony.

Meanwhile, college principal Arvind Sharma said that the university had been informed about the discrepancies. They threatened to lock college gates if the university did not respond to the college communication at the earliest.

#himachal pradesh university #una