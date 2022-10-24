 Declining profits, mounting challenges to be major poll issues for apple growers : The Tribune India

Declining profits, mounting challenges to be major poll issues for apple growers

Declining profits, mounting challenges to be major poll issues for apple growers

Around 2 lakh households in over 20 Assembly segment depend on apple for livelihood. File photo



Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, October 23

Apple growers can upset the applecart of several candidates in the upcoming elections. Unhappy over the declining profits and increasing challenges in the apple industry, they have decided to make apple a major poll issue. And considering that around two lakh households in over 20 Assembly constituencies depend on apple for their livelihood, apple-related issues could be as big a factor as the demand for the restoration of Old Pension Scheme in the upcoming polls.

Sanyukt Kisan Manch has issued an appeal to apple growers to ask the candidates seeking their votes as to what they and their parties have done to protect the interests of apple growers and what are their plans to lift the apple industry out of the current crisis.

“The growers must ask the candidates why the cost of packaging material is rising so much, why the cost of pesticides and fertilizers has almost doubled over the last few years, why there’s no MSP for apple and will they implement the 20-point charter of the growers?” said SKM convener Harish Chauhan.

A non-political group of over 25 apple growers’ associations, SKM spearheaded the largest apple agitation since 1990 a while back. Despite a few meetings with the government and protests, the growers feel nothing concrete came out of it. So there’s resentment among apple growers, at least among those associated with SKM, against the government.

“The apple industry has seen tough times over the last few years. While the input costs have shot through the roof, the cheap import from Iran and Turkey have increased manifold, which has broken the back of the local apple growers. Besides, infrastructural facilities like roads and mandis have also not improved,” said Lokender Bisht, president of the Progressive Growers Association.

In this backdrop, the BJP candidates will start with a disadvantage in the constituencies dominated by apple growers. They have the onerous task of explaining the government’s “indifferent handling of apple issues and agitation” and then coming up with a vision to protect the interest of apple growers. The Congress candidates, too, will not have it easy.

“It’s not that only this government has failed to live up to the expectations of the apple growers. No government over the last many decades has given horticulture sector the importance it deserves,” said Chauhan. “This time, however, apple growers are more organized, and will not let any party take us for granted.”

#himachal apple

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Woman doctor booked for vandalising Diwali shops in UP's Lucknow

2
World

Rishi Sunak scripts an impressive political comeback, will seek to change UK-India ties to make it more two-way

3
Diaspora

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

4
Nation

Look forward to working closely together on global issues, implementing Roadmap 2030: PM Modi on Sunak's elevation

5
World

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?

6
Diaspora

What is Rishi Sunak's 'Pakistan’ link? For Hindu-Punjabi, it may be the 'Barack Obama moment', neighbour too lay claim to 'proud moment’

7
Trending

As Rishi Sunak becomes British PM, cricketer Ashish Nehra hogs the limelight. Know why

8
Nation

Elizabeth Jones appointed Chargé d'Affaires ad interim at US Embassy in New Delhi

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann congratulates British Prime Minister-elect Sunak

10
Science Technology

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: If Cricket divides them, ‘Pasoori’ reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track
Entertainment

Watch: If Cricket divides them, 'Pasoori' reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages
Science Technology

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak
Diaspora

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?
World

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?

Day after Diwali, Delhi’s air quality takes plunge, enters ‘very poor’ zone
Delhi

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

‘Sunder Pitai’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai shuts down Pakistan troll with epic reply; had asked him to watch ‘first three overs’ of India-Pakistan T20 WC match
Trending

‘Sunder Pitai’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai shuts down Pakistan troll who asked him to watch ‘first three overs’ of India-Pakistan T20 WC match

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks
Amritsar

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks

Pure, child-like joy: Watch Sunil Gavaskar celebrating India’s win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup match
Trending

Pure, child-like joy: Watch Sunil Gavaskar celebrating India’s win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup match

Top News

Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister

The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...

Whatsapp resumes service after facing global outage

WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed

Meta did not say what led to the outage

WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny

WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny

WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...

Partial solar eclipse begins, seen in several parts of India

Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India

Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...

Day after Diwali, Delhi’s air quality takes plunge, enters ‘very poor’ zone

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...


Cities

View All

Amritsar District Health Department officials gear up for Diwali contingencies

Amritsar District Health Department officials gear up for Diwali contingencies

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks

Four arrested for killing Tarn Taran shopkeeper

Amritsar: Afghan truck drivers’ strike enters Day 2

Low-emission fireworks a hit among customers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

PGI, Chandigarh gets 28 cases of firecracker-related eye injuries

PGI, Chandigarh gets 28 cases of firecracker-related eye injuries

61st Raising Day of ITBP commemorated at Bhanu training centre

Chandigarh set to get 1,629 more registered street vendors

Make cancer therapy affordable: PGI

Chandigarh hospitals on standby to treat Diwali burns

In revenge, Delhi man vandalises police post in Khan Market after cops slapped him for allegedly ‘staring at woman’

In revenge, Delhi man vandalises police post in Khan Market after cop slapped him for allegedly ‘staring at woman’

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

Delhiites working hard but still a long way to go: Kejriwal on Delhi pollution

Delhi not among 10 most polluted cities in Asia: Kejriwal

Do not insult common man by referring to facilities as ‘revadi’: Kejriwal

124 food samples taken in Oct; report of none out

124 food samples taken in Jalandhar in October; report of none out

Diwali spirit grips Jalandhar city

Jalandhar: Young technocrat shows way in paddy straw management

Phillaur police nab gangster Lakhwinder

Diwali celebrated with thalassemic kids

Ludhiana tops nation for 100 pc tap water supply

Ludhiana tops nation for 100 pc tap water supply

No check on traders setting up cracker vends against norms in Ludhiana

Security beefed up in Ludhiana district to ensure safe festival of lights

Many gift plants to give green Diwali message

Ludhiana residents go on spending spree on Diwali eve, traders ecstatic

Patiala DC orders probe into ‘use’ of drugs by kabaddi players

Patiala DC orders probe into ‘use’ of drugs by kabaddi players

After nine failed bids, Patiala MC to issue fresh tender for pole, kiosk ads

Patiala District Health Department to offer 24x7 emergency service on Diwali

Fearing job loss, Assistant Professors and Librarian Front writes to Punjab CM