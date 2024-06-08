‘Deeply disturbed’, Kangana’s family demands justice

Mandi, June 7
Deeply disturbed over the alleged slapping of Mandi member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut by a CISF constable at Chandigarh airport on Thursday, the family of the actress has demanded justice.
According to eyewitnesses, CISF constable allegedly assaulted Kangana Ranaut at the airport during security check, when she was on her way to Delhi.
Talking to The Tribune, Amardeep Singh Ranaut, father of Kangana, said, “We are deeply disturbed by the incident involving Kangana at Chandigarh airport. No one, regardless of their status, should be subject to such treatment. We demand a thorough investigation and strict action against the constable responsible for this act of violence.”
“It was a shocking incident, in which a security officer deputed for ensuring public safety assaulted my daughter at airport. The authorities concerned should take prompt action to curb such incidents in future,” he said.
Her sister Rangoli took to social media to demand justice. In a series of tweets, she condemned the action of the CISF constable and called for strict action against her.
The actress’s family has also raised questions about the security protocol at airports and called for measures to ensure the safety and dignity of passengers, especially public figures.
Meanwhile, the CISF has ordered an internal inquiry into the incident, promising to take appropriate action based on the findings. The incident has reignited the debate on the treatment of celebrities by security personnel and the need for sensitivity training to prevent such confrontations in future.
