Defence MoS interacts with NCC cadets in Dharamsala

Dharamsala, September 20
Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt interacted with the cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) of Shimla Directorate at Dharamsala today.
He lauded the NCC for instilling into its cadets the qualities of a leader, soldier, artist, musician and a good human being.
He urged the cadets to find purpose in life and take inspiration from many NCC alumni, who made a mark in society by adopting the qualities of unity, discipline, truthfulness, courage, harmony and leadership.
“The NCC is doing a yeoman service to the nation by transforming the youth into a cohesive and disciplined force,” he said.
The NCC cadets also presented a rendition of regional folk culture before the minister.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...