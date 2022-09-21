Defence MoS interacts with NCC cadets in Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 20

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt interacted with the cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) of Shimla Directorate at Dharamsala today.

He lauded the NCC for instilling into its cadets the qualities of a leader, soldier, artist, musician and a good human being.

He urged the cadets to find purpose in life and take inspiration from many NCC alumni, who made a mark in society by adopting the qualities of unity, discipline, truthfulness, courage, harmony and leadership.

“The NCC is doing a yeoman service to the nation by transforming the youth into a cohesive and disciplined force,” he said.

The NCC cadets also presented a rendition of regional folk culture before the minister.

#Dharamsala #Shimla