Definitive Sobha Singh biography set to be released by associate

Our Correspondent

Palampur, July 2

A biography titled ‘Sobha Singh Artist Life & Legacy’ will be made available to readers this month.

Researchers, artists, fans and followers of the eminent artist had been pressing for an authentic book on him for a long time. Authored by Dr Hirday Paul Singh and published by Blue One Ink, Noida, the book has 12 chapters.

Many people may not be aware that Sobha Singh had a troubled childhood and disrupted education.

He was greatly influenced by Indian freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and used to suffix ‘Subhash’ with his name as a freelance artist.

He served in the Indian Army at Shimla, too, as Chief Artist and was compelled to leave Lahore empty handed during the partition. He began a new life at Andretta in 1947 and brought this tiny village on the international art map.

People will get insights into his efforts to revive Dogra and Kangra School of painting with ‘Kangra Kala Kendr’ and ‘Kangra Kala Utsav’ in the biography.

The book throws light on his paintings on religious themes. Readers will get glimpses of the artist’s daily routine, poetry, sculptures, general writings, his concern for the safety of paintings during and after 1984, foreign visits and other facets of his multidimensional personality.

The author had grown under the guidance of Sobha Singh for 23 years and had been assisting his mother for the past 36 years while looking after his legacy.

“This biography is a humble effort to present his life to the readers as with the passage of time, unsubstantiated matter is added by disgruntled elements in the age of social media,” said Hirday Paul Singh.