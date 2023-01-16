Dehra police nab murder accused from Zirakpur

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, January 15

The Dehra police have nabbed the ninth and the last culprit wanted in the murder and dacoity case in Kangra district from Zirakpur (Punjab).

Dehra DSP Vishal Verma said, the accused, identified as Tufan Singh of Fatehgarh Korotana in Moga (Punjab), was produced in a court and remanded to police custody for five days.

A gang of nine dacoits had allegedly entered a house at Mohin village, which comes under Dehra police station jurisdiction on October 19 last year. They had robbed the family at gunpoint in broad daylight. Tushar, one of the family members, was shot and died on the spot after he had a scuffle with the gang. All the gang members had fled the spot.

Later, the police had arrested eight of them while Tufan had been at large for the past three months. The police said eight members of the gang, who had already been arrested, were in judicial custody.

An FIR had been registered under Sections 302, 295 and 34 of the IPC and three pistols had been recovered from the accused.