Deities arrive, atmosphere surcharged at Kullu Dasehra festival

Our Correspondent

KULLU, OCTOBER 26

The atmosphere in the historic Dhalpur ground turned divine with the arrival of the deities during the Dev Mahakumbh Kullu Dasehra festival.

The residents and devotees paid obeisance at the camp temple of Lord Raghunath at Dhalpur ground today. The devotees also visited the camp temples of over 300 deities that had come for the Dasehra festival. The deities were also visiting each other’s camp temples and various rituals were being performed. These deities will stay in their temporary camp temples till the culmination of the festival on October 30.

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh was the chief guest of the opening ceremony of three-day long Dasehra Sports Festival- at the Rath ground here today. During his address, he lauded the efforts of Dasehra Sports Festival Committee for promoting sports and other activities.

Punjabi singer Simar Kaur enthralled the audience with her peppy numbers during the second cultural evening at the open air auditorium Kala Kendra yesterday. She won applause of the audience on her Punjabi and Hindi songs. Rakhi Gautam entertained the spectators by singing various filmy songs. Dharmender Sharma also kept the viewers engrossed with his presentation. Cultural troupes from Vietnam and Romania provided a glimpse of their culture through their performance.

Artistes from Tamil Nadu and Ladakh gave spectacular presentations. The audience lauded the dance performance by Rekha Thakur and Dinesh Gupta. Presentations by Sanjay, Bhupender Thakur, Anuj and Jiwan Singh were lauded by the spectators. The troupes of Lahaul and Spiti and the Team USA left the audience spellbound. Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri was the chief guest during the second cultural evening.

