Deities, culture, sports to feature at Mandi fair

Mandi, May 5

A meeting regarding the preparations for the four-day district-level fair was held at the Forest Rest House in Mahog recently. The festival is set to be organised at the Nahvidhar gram panchayat (Karsog subdivision) in Mandi district. Officers of various departments and members of the Devta Committee participated in the meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of SDM Raj Kumar.

The Karsog SDM said, this time, the fair would be celebrated with full religious devotion and enthusiasm. Three deities along with their followers would participate in the fair, he added. The fair is set to start on May 12. The main deity will reach the fair on May 12, while the other deities will reach the fair on next day.

The SDM said various sports competitions — such as badminton, volleyball and kabaddi — would also be organised for both men and women during the fair to highlight the talent of the area’s youngsters.

Various cultural programmes would also be organised for entertainment and recreation, he added.

The SDM said the fair was being organised for the first time at the district-level and everyone’ s cooperation was required to make this fair successful.

He called upon all departmental officers and employees to contribute in making the fair successful by performing their duties with full honesty and devotion.

Karsog tehsildar Kailash Kaundal, HRTC Regional Manager Humesh Kumar, Tehsil Welfare Officer Bhopal Sharma, SMS (Horticulture) Jagdish Verma, CDPO Vipasha Bhatia and Nahvidhar gram panchayat pradhan Meena Kumari were among those present at the fair.

