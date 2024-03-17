Deities leave, Mandi wears deserted look

Mandi, March 16
The Mandi town wore a deserted look as over 200 deities returned to their abode with the culmination of the International Shivratri Fair.
During the last seven days, the town reverberated with the sounds of dhol and drums, the instruments of the deities.
The temple of Madho Rai, the presiding deity of Shivratri fair, was the epicentre of religious activities.
The deities along with their followers arrived in large numbers to pay obeisance to Madho Rai. Temples of Lord Shiva in the town buzzed with activity, as devotees paid obeisance.
After attending the Chauhata Jatar — congregation of the deities at one place — on Saturday, all deities returned to their abode and the venue of the fair wore a deserted look today.
The Seri Manch of Mandi town was the epicentre of cultural activities for the last seven days.
The town’s another landmark, Paddal ground, witnessed good business
activity as temporary shops were set up during the Shivratri fair.
People thronged the stalls and shopkeepers did brisk business.
