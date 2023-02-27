Deities return to abode, Mandi wears deserted look

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 26

Mandi town wore a deserted look today after over 200 deities returned to their abode yesterday. During the last seven days of the international Shivratri festival, the town echoed with the sounds of dhol and drums, the instruments of deities.

The temple of Raj Madhav, the presiding deity of Shivratri fair, was the epicentre of religious activities. Deities along with their followers arrived in large numbers to pay obeisance to deity Raj Madhav. The temples of Lord Shiva in the town buzzed with religious activities, where devotees rushed to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva.

After attending the Chauhata Jatar (Congregation of deities at a single place) on Saturday, all the deities returned to their abode as the venue of the fair wore a deserted look today. However, Padal ground near bus stand witnessed good business activity as temporary shops were set up by businessmen for Shivratri fair. A huge crowd was witnessed at business stalls as people purchased various items and the shopkeepers did brisk business.