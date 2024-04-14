Delay in forensic report hits Barotiwala factory fire probe

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 13

Non-receipt of reports of the forensic science experts from the state and central laboratories has delayed completion of the magisterial probe into the fire incident which left nine industrial workers dead in a perfume manufacturing unit NR Aromas at Jharmajri in Barotiwala on February 2.

February 2 mishap claimed nine lives Fire in a perfume manufacturing unit at Jharmajri in Barotiwala on February 2 had left nine industrial workers dead

The probe is trying to establish whether certain explosives, which required the permission of the Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation (PESO), were being used by the unit. The fire could not be controlled completely even after 72 hours of the incident

The reports of four key chemical samples will help establish the cause of the fire

While eight of the nine deceased were migrants, one hailed from Chamba.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Solan Ajay Yadav, who is probing the case, confirmed that the forensic science reports were awaited. “The reports of four key chemical samples will help establish the cause of the fire. It will also help comprehend whether the unit management had taken the requisite permission for their use and apt storage from the appropriate authorities as per the safety manual.”

The probe was trying to establish whether certain explosives, which required the permission of the Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation (PESO), were being used by the unit. No permission was sought for using any explosive substance as per the probe conducted till now. Since the fire could not be controlled completely even after 72 hours, the presence of certain explosives was being suspected. The forensic science reports were awaited to establish the presence of such explosives.

Officials of the Central Forensic Science lab as well as the state forensic science lab from Shimla had drawn various samples from the unit premises as well as the godown soon after the fire incident. As per records, the unit was manufacturing industrial perfume. Various aspects of industrial safety pertaining to storage of inflammable chemicals were being examined to ascertain the cause of the blaze. Shortcomings in the regulatory framework have come to light. The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has also sought a report in the February 2 gruesome factory fire incident.

Other key aspects like statements of the victims as well as other industrial workers have been taken by the officials concerned. Certain shortcomings have come to fore vis-à-vis labour employed at the unit as well as safety aspects while no shortcoming pertaining to the State Pollution Control Board’s (SPCB) role have come to notice.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Solan