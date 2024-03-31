Delay on part of Assembly Speaker illegal, says Bindal

Our Correspondent

Nahan, March 30

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal today took exception to the Vidhan Sabha Speaker’s action of not accepting the resignations of three Independent MLAs.

Bindal, while speaking to reporters during the inauguration of the BJP’s election office in Nahan, termed the Speaker’s action as illegal and unconstitutional. He said that it was the fundamental right of any individual to resign from any position and the Assembly Speaker should promptly accept the resignations submitted by the three Independent MLAs.

He said, “It is a constitutional right that anyone can resign from any post. In such a situation, keeping in mind their dignity, the Assembly Speaker should accept the resignations of the three independent MLAs.”

Bindal elaborated on the BJP’s preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He spoke about the establishment of election offices not only in the four parliamentary constituencies but also in all 68 Assembly constituencies in the state. He expressed confidence that the party would win all four Lok Sabha seats.

He criticised the Congress government for its failure to fulfil the election promises made to people. He said that disillusionment among people was now apparent. “The government has not fulfilled the guarantees that the Congress had given to the people of the state before the last Assembly elections. The people of the state have come to know the true face of the Congress government,” he added.

Bindal said that the Congress was beset with internal strife, pointing towards the exit of many MLAs. “On the one hand, the people of the state are angry with the government, on the other, unhappy MLAs are leaving the Congress,” he added.

