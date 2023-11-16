Delegation from Japan visits Tibet parliament-in-exile

Dharamsala, November 15
A Sotoshu Zen Buddhist delegation from Japan visited the Tibetan parliament-in-exile at McLeodganj in Kangra district today and held a meeting with Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang.
Rev Hayashi Shuei of the Jorinji Temple and representatives of nine temples in Tokyo, Nagano and Ibaragi had in September this year expressed concern over the worsening situation in Tibet and issued a seven-point joint statement urging China to stop violations of human rights and religious freedom in Tibet.
The 16-member delegation was led by representative Hayashi Shuei, Adviser of the bipartisan association of monks and lay people, who pray and act for peace in Tibet. The Speaker welcomed the delegation and briefed it on the composition, functioning and evolution of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile and other programmes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India not ruling out investigation into Canada's allegations over Nijjar, but wants evidence: Jaishankar
EAM makes the comments in response to questions during a con...
India raises Khalistan issue and safety of its diplomats with UK
With reference to the violent protests at India House in Mar...
India in final: 10/10 Men in Blue Stay Unbeaten
Kohli breaks Sachin’s record, becomes first to slam 50th ODI...
Uttarakhand ropes in Thai experts for tunnel rescue op
Had saved children from flooded cave