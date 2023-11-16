Delegation from Japan visits Tibet parliament-in-exile

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 15

A Sotoshu Zen Buddhist delegation from Japan visited the Tibetan parliament-in-exile at McLeodganj in Kangra district today and held a meeting with Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang.

Rev Hayashi Shuei of the Jorinji Temple and representatives of nine temples in Tokyo, Nagano and Ibaragi had in September this year expressed concern over the worsening situation in Tibet and issued a seven-point joint statement urging China to stop violations of human rights and religious freedom in Tibet.

The 16-member delegation was led by representative Hayashi Shuei, Adviser of the bipartisan association of monks and lay people, who pray and act for peace in Tibet. The Speaker welcomed the delegation and briefed it on the composition, functioning and evolution of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile and other programmes.

#Dharamsala #Japan #Kangra #McLeodganj