Delhi champions in tae kwon do tournament at Dalhousie

Chamba, May 22
The three-day 31st North East India Sub-junior, Junior, Senior and Veteran Tae Kwon Do Invitational Championship organised by the Tae Kwon Do Association of India concluded at Dalhousie today.
Delhi was declared the champion winning 70 gold, 45 silver, 85 bronze medals, Karnataka first runner-up winning 11 gold, 22 silver, 22 bronze medals while Gujarat declared the second runner-up winning 5 gold, 15 silver and 18 bronze medals.
IAF Dalhousie Station Commander Group Caption Pradeep Bhardwaj was the chief guest of the event while the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dalhousie Jagan Thakur was the guest of honour.
The medals were presented to the participants by the IAF Station Commander and the SDM. Organising secretary general of the event Rachana Chourasia Rajendran was also present.
According to youth hostel manager Devinder Sharma, around 300 students in the age group of 5 to 40 years from seven states participated in the event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flights chaos, temperature falls by 11 degrees
Region gets first wet cyclonic storm of the season accompani...
India-Japan key pillars of stable, secure Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi says in op-ed in Japanese newspaper
Penned an op-ed on the vibrant relations between India and J...
Government-Opposition slugfest over cut in fuel taxes
FM Nirmala Sitharaman clarifies excise reduction borne by Ce...