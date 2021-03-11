Delhi champions in tae kwon do tournament at Dalhousie

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 22

The three-day 31st North East India Sub-junior, Junior, Senior and Veteran Tae Kwon Do Invitational Championship organised by the Tae Kwon Do Association of India concluded at Dalhousie today.

Delhi was declared the champion winning 70 gold, 45 silver, 85 bronze medals, Karnataka first runner-up winning 11 gold, 22 silver, 22 bronze medals while Gujarat declared the second runner-up winning 5 gold, 15 silver and 18 bronze medals.

IAF Dalhousie Station Commander Group Caption Pradeep Bhardwaj was the chief guest of the event while the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dalhousie Jagan Thakur was the guest of honour.

The medals were presented to the participants by the IAF Station Commander and the SDM. Organising secretary general of the event Rachana Chourasia Rajendran was also present.

According to youth hostel manager Devinder Sharma, around 300 students in the age group of 5 to 40 years from seven states participated in the event.