Delhi law varsity student killed by shooting stone

Solan, June 7
A first-year student of National Law University, Delhi, was killed after being hit by a shooting stone in Ashwani Khud near here on Thursday evening.
According to information, the 19-year old student, who was a native of Jaipur, was getting ready to bathe under the waterfall in the heritage park.
After being hit by the stone, he fell unconscious as a large quantity of blood oozed out of his head.
The deceased was identified as Akshat Dev. He was rushed to the regional hospital here where the medical officer declared him brought dead.
After getting information, a police team reached the spot to probe the incident.
Solan Additional SP Rajkumar Chandel said the police have initiated inquest proceedings and no foul play was found.
He said it was a rare incident as no such mishap has ever been reported here.
Chandel said the police found big shooting stones at the spot, which might have rolled down from the hill after the recent spell of rain. The forest staff have been asked to place crate wires at the site to prevent such mishaps in the future, he added.
The Additional SP said a group of 13 students had gone to the Riwa waterfall when the mishap took place.
