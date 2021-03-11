Delhi-Leh HRTC bus service resumes

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 15

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has resumed its bus service between Delhi and Leh via Keylong today. Keylong SDM Priya Naga flagged off the bus from Keylong to Leh this morning. The bus service was resumed on this route almost after eight months.

The SDM lauded the efforts of HRTC personnel to operate in a tough terrain. She said the bus would improve the tourist influx in the valley.

The service was suspended on September 15 last year because of heavy snowfall near the Baralacha Pass on this route.

The 1,026-km Delhi-Leh bus route crosses through snow-capped mountains, desolate wastelands, charming villages, high-mountain passes like Baralacha La, Lachung La, Tanglang La.

Regional Manager of the HRTC Depot at Keylong Mangal Manepa said, “The HRTC has started its bus service between Delhi and Leh to facilitate the common man and tourists. The bus will halt for one night at Keylong.”

“The bus will leave Delhi at 2:30 pm and reach Keylong around 7am the next day, where it will halt for the night. The next day, the bus will start at 5 am from Keylong and reach Leh around 7:30 pm. The next day, it will start at 3 am from Leh to Delhi,” he said.

Mangal Manepa said, “The 1,026-km journey between Leh and Delhi takes around 36 hours. The fare for the one-way journey will be Rs 1,740. The bus will depart at 3 am from Leh for Delhi on May 17. Today 17 passengers boarded the bus from Keylong to Leh. Last year, the bus service was resumed on this route on July 1, while this year, we succeeded to resume it almost one-and-a-half month earlier as compared to the previous year. The Border Roads Organisation had restored this road for the traffic movement early, which helped us to start this bus service in mid-May.”

Highlights of journey

1,026-km Delhi-Leh bus route

36 hours the bus will take to complete the journey

Rs 1,740 will be the total fare