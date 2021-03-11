Delhi tourists referred to Nerchowk hospital

Kullu, May 18
The three injured tourists from Delhi, admitted to the Kullu Regional Hospital after their vehicle met with an accident near Ghiyagi village on the Banjar-Jalori road of this district on Sunday night, were referred to the Nerchowk medical college yesterday.
Four persons had died on the spot while the three injured were rescued on Monday morning and were admitted to the hospital. Medical Superintendent Dr Naresh Chand said Aashtha, Sakshi Singhal and Vivek were referred to the Nerchowk hospital.
