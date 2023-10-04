Delhi trekker’s body traced, yet to be recovered

KULLU, OCTOBER 3
Rescue teams spotted the body of Rahul Ramesh, a New Delhi resident who had gone missing while trekking to the Bhrigu Lake on September 28, in a ditch near the Jogni Fall here this afternoon. However, the rescue teams could not recover the body, said Manali DSP KD Sharma.
Ramesh had come to Manali to take part in a marathon on October 1. He reportedly went from Palchan towards the Bhrigu Lake alone but did not return. It was suspected that he was descending from the Bhrigu Lake to the Jogni Fall when he fell into the ditch due to darkness.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Flash flood in Sikkim: 23 Army personnel missing
Major infrastructure damaged, road to vital North Sikkim lea...
'Should majority get all rights?' PM Modi takes swipe at Rahul Gandhi's 'aabadi-haq' remark
Says poor largest segment in country, deserve first right on...
Canadian allegations against India ‘serious', need to be fully investigated: US
The Canadian allegations regarding India's involvement in th...