Delhi trekker’s body traced, yet to be recovered

Our Correspondent

KULLU, OCTOBER 3

Rescue teams spotted the body of Rahul Ramesh, a New Delhi resident who had gone missing while trekking to the Bhrigu Lake on September 28, in a ditch near the Jogni Fall here this afternoon. However, the rescue teams could not recover the body, said Manali DSP KD Sharma.

Ramesh had come to Manali to take part in a marathon on October 1. He reportedly went from Palchan towards the Bhrigu Lake alone but did not return. It was suspected that he was descending from the Bhrigu Lake to the Jogni Fall when he fell into the ditch due to darkness.

#Kullu #Manali