Delhi youth drowns in Jogindernagar stream

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 18

A 28-year-old youth from New Delhi was drowned near Senthal in the Machhayal water stream in Jogindernagar subdivision of Mandi district yesterday. He was identified as Balwant, aka Bunty, a resident of New Delhi. He had gone to take a bath in the water stream with four friends when he suddenly jumped into it to save his two friends from drowning. Though both his friends somehow managed to save themselves, Balwant was drowned.

According to the police, as soon as people got information about the incident, they reached the spot and pulled the young man out of deep water. All efforts were made to save him but he died. The police also reached there and took Balwant to the hospital in an ambulance but the doctor on duty there declared him brought dead.

The deceased was a musician by profession and had come to Jogindernagar to meet a friend. The police have informed his family about his death. After a post-mortem, the body was handed over to the bereaved family.

#Mandi