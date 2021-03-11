Delimitation: DC 'pressured' to ignore rules

Shimla, June 4
A day after the High Court set aside the order passed by the Deputy Commissioner on the delimitation of two Shimla municipal wards, the CPM said it proved that the Shimla DC did not conduct the process as per rules at the behest of the government.
“The State Election Commission should take action against the officials concerned and the BJP should apologise to the people for tinkering with the election process,” said CPM leader Sanjay Chauhan.
He alleged that fearing the impending defeat, the BJP had been trying to influence the election process to gain political advantage. “The wards were unnecessarily increased from 34 to 41 and then the DC was coerced into carrying out the delimitation process ignoring all rules,” said Chauhan.
He alleged that the BJP wanted to postpone the elections and give powers to administrators to run the MC as per its convenience.
