Demand to promote religious tourism in Sainj

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, January 31

The residents of Sainj valley under Banjar subdivision of Kullu district have urged the state government to promote religious tourism in Sainj valley to generate self-employment opportunities for the youths of this area.

They said there was a need to develop basic infrastructure like better road connectivity, upkeep pedestrian paths leading to religious places like Manu Rishi temple at Shenshar and Shanghar and beautify these religious places for attracting tourists.

Girdhari Chauhan, a resident of Shenshar village, said “Sainj valley is blessed with natural beauty.

It has scenic religious places like Manu Rishi temple and Shanghar valley. Manu Rishi temple is built in Kath Kuni traditional structure, which is a major attraction for tourists.

Close to the temple, there is a waterfall, which could be an added attraction for tourists if a pedestrian path is developed up to the waterfall to ensure easy access.”

Vijay Thakur, another resident of Sainj valley, said that “Shanghar is a remote natural wonder hidden in the lap of Himalayas in the GHNP (Great Himalayan National Park), Kullu. It has a beautiful giant meadow surrounded by dense pine forest all around with magical and magnificent Shenshar, Banaugi and Stogni ranges in the backdrop.”

“We urge the state government to improve the condition of the roads leading to the Sainj valley, construct public toilets, improve the condition of pedestrian paths and beautify these religious places to promote religious tourism in the region”, he added.

“There is vast potential to promote religious tourism in this region. We are hopeful that the government will consider our demand,” said residents of Sainj valley.

#HimachalTourism