Demand to set up regulatory panel for pvt schools

Nurpur, February 4
The three-day state executive meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which was presided over by its state president Dr Sunil Thakur, concluded here last evening. Around 150 delegates from across the state participated in it.
A resolution was passed to demand the establishment of a private school regulatory commission to check arbitrary fee hike by private schools every year that made private school education unaffordable for the lower and middle-class people.
According to ABVP state secretary Akash Negi, the executive committee also demanded the implementation of the National Education Policy in government universities of the state.
Expressing concern over the delay in the construction of Central University’s own campus in Kangra district, the ABVP said the ongoing construction at Dehra should be completed at the earliest.
