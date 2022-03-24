Demands not met, HRTC staff threaten stir

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 23

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) employees have claimed that their demands have been ignored in the Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday. The employees are now threatening to resort to agitation.

“If the state government and the HRTC management does not fulfill our demands, we will be forced to launch an agitation,” said Khemender Gupta, secretary, Joint Coordination Committee of HRTC employees.

As per the committee, the dues pending with the government include night overtime for 36 months, DA arrear since 2018, implementation of the recommendation of the Sixth Pay Commission, etc.

The committee further alleged that while the HRTC had no money to pay their dues, it was buying 205 buses by taking loan. “Where’s the need to buy new buses when there is already a huge fleet at the HRTC’s disposal. Many buses have not even been pressed into service for years,” Gupta added.