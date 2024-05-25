 'Democracy, Constitution under threat in Modi regime', says Congress chief Kharge at Shimla rally in Himachal Pradesh : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  'Democracy, Constitution under threat in Modi regime', says Congress chief Kharge at Shimla rally in Himachal Pradesh

'Democracy, Constitution under threat in Modi regime', says Congress chief Kharge at Shimla rally in Himachal Pradesh

The Congress chief also hit out at Modi for not extending any special assistance to Himachal following devastation caused by monsoons last year

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. PTI



Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, May 25

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday cautioned people against democracy being under threat in case BJP is voted to power and alleged that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “dictatorship”, people would lose their rights.

Addressing an election rally at Rohru in Shimla district, Kharge said the people of the country have made up their mind to throw BJP out of power.

“Logon ne man bana liya hai ki Modi hatao, desh bachao, Modi hatao-Sanvidhaan bachao (remove Modi to save nation and the Constitution)”, he said.  

Each vote is precious which must be cast in favour of Congress to save democracy and Constitution which is under threat under BJP regime, he remarked.

“If you fail to do so you will be back to slavery. The SC, ST and backward classes are getting benefits due to the provisions in the Constitution,” he said.

Kharge said probably PM Modi remembers Rahul Gandhi even more than God because he fears Rahul and Sonia Gandhi and the Congress party.

“Several attempts have been made to intimidate Congress but irrespective of that we will continue to work for the people fearlessly,” he said.

Kharge said this elections is being fought by people against unemployment and price rise. “PM never lies as he is son of ‘Harishchander’. So you all must ask him what happened to the promise to create two crores jobs every year, 40 crore houses, double the income of farmers and start bullet train between Ahmedabad to Mumbai,” he said.

Kharge accused PM for trying to mislead people by stating that Congress will take your property, gold and other assets and will give it to people of a minority community. 

He said Congress was fulfilling the guarantees given in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, including Rs 1,500 assistance to women. “We will fill up 30 lakh vacancies in government sector, regularise jobs and will train people as all these figure in the Congress manifesto,” he said.  

The Congress chief also hit out at PM Modi for not extending any special assistance to Himachal following the devastation caused by monsoons last year even though the state had sought Rs 10,000 crore aid from the Centre.

Former Chattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Bhaghel, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Congress candidate Vinod Sultanpuri, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Mohan Lal Bragta and Theog MLA Kuldeep Rathore were present on the occasion.

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

