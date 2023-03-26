Democratic values 'eroding'

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 25

The values of democracy are eroding in the country during the BJP rule. The Central Government is trying to silence the voice of the Opposition by all means, alleged Prem Kaushal, HPCC chief spokesperson, here today.

He said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha in a haste, as the court that had convicted him of defamation had provided him an opportunity to appeal in a higher court.

Kaushal said that Rahul had been disqualified as MP at a time when the country was heading towards the next Lok Sabha elections. He alleged that Rahul had paid a price for questioning the Central Government on national and public issues. A dictatorship-like environment had been created in the country.

He urged Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, to address senior leaders respectfully. He said that of the 17 Assembly seats in the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, the BJP had lost 14 and Anurag should think of his position in the coming Lok Sabha elections.