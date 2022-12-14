Denied Deputy CM’s post, Solan MLA Dhani Ram Shandil upset

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 13

Dhani Ram Shandil, three-time Solan MLA, is not happy over being ignored and not elevated as Deputy Chief Minister after the Congress took over the reins in the state. He went to Delhi today to meet senior leaders and register his protest for not being chosen for the key post.

Shandil (82), who also remained a three-term MP from Shimla, was expecting the post by virtue of being a representative from the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency. This would also balance the caste and regional equations as a Rajput leader has been made Chief Minister while a Brahmin leader has been made a Deputy Chief Minister.

Both Sukhu and Agnihotri hail from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency while Shimla has failed to get due representation.

Shandil, who also remained a Congress Working Committee member by virtue of being the in-charge of a state in the North East, had a strong claim for the Deputy Chief Minister’s post

It remains to be seen whether he will be suitably adjusted or get a ministerial berth, which he may bag by virtue of his seniority in Solan district. The Congress has bagged four of the five MLA seats in Solan district and 14 seats out of 18 in the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency.

