Denied ticket, BJP’s Parmar to contest as Ind

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, OCTOBER 20

Denial of ticket to state BJP vice-president Kirpal Parmar from Fatehpur has triggered a revolt in the party in the constituency. Parmar, who addressed a gathering of his supporters at Fatehpur, got emotional after the denial of party ticket for the second time in a row.

Wiping his tears, Parmar announced to contest the poll as an Independent candidate from the Fatehpur segment.

Announcing this decision, Parmar sought pardon from his party’s leadership for taking this step and said he was a committed BJP worker and turned down the offers of other parties. At the same time, he reiterated his commitment as a BJP loyalist, saying if he won the election, he would support the party’s government in the state.

Earlier too Parmar was denied the party ticket in the Fatehpur bypoll last year as BJP fielded Baldev Thakur, who lost by over 5,800 votes’ margin. Congress’ Bhiwani Pathania had won the bypoll.

Opposing the allotment of party ticket to Nurpur MLA Rakesh Pathania from Fatehpur, Parmar, who is also a former Rajya Sabha MP, said the party should apprise him of his fault for the denial. “I have served the BJP for 40 years. In return, the party gave me a lot but insulted me again and again.” He said he would file his nomination papers on October 21 and contest the elections.