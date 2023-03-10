Denotified BDO office to be reopened in Palampur

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 9

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu yesterday announced that a denotified Block Development Office (BDO) at Palampur in Kangra district would be reopened after making necessary provisions in the Budget. The Congress government had denotified the BDO office along with 600 other institutions that the previous BJP government had announced during the last six months of its tenure.

Sukhu, who presided over a state-level Holi fair at Palampur, said that the BDO office was being reopened in the city on the request of Congress leaders from Palampur and Dharamsala MLA Ashish Butail.

He said that to address the parking problem in Palampur, adequate infrastructure would be created near the bus stand, which would equally benefit locals and tourists. Besides, efforts were being made to develop Palampur as an information technology (IT) hub to promote employment opportunities in the region, he added.

The Chief Minister said that Kangra district was being developed as the tourism capital of the state to provide the best infrastructure to tourists. This would help in generating employment opportunities for the youth of the region. He added that religious tourism would also be promoted in a big way in the district. Besides building a heliport in Kangra, the expansion of the existing airport at Gaggal was on the anvil.

He said that orphaned children had been accorded the status of “children of the state” and under the Mukhyamantri Sukhashray Yojana, the government would take care of around 6,000 orphans. The state government would provide adequate funds for their education and pocket money. Further, the government would arrange for their air travel and stay in a three-star hotel once a year, he added.