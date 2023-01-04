Denotified Palampur BDO's office will be reopened: Ashish Butail

Our Correspondent

Palampur, January 3

Ashish Butail, local MLA and senior Congress leader, yesterday said that the office of Block Development Officer (BDO), Palampur, which was denotified by the new government would be opened soon.

Butail, while talking to this correspondent here, said the state government would review the requirement of such offices opened by the previous government in the state and then take a final decision. He said he was well versed with the situation and had already taken up the issue with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who had assured him that he would look into the matter.

Butail said that Palampur was the only Assembly segment in the state without a BDO’s office. At present, Palampur was connected with three BDO offices in Baijnath, Panchrukhi and Bhawarna. The adjoining constituencies of Sullah and Jaisinghpur have two BDO offices each at Bhawarna, Bhedu Mahadev, Lambagaon and Panchrukhi, respectively.

He said the Congress was fighting for a BDO’s office in Palampur for the past 10 years and the Sukhu government would accept his request.

He assured Palampur residents that the new government would soon restore the BDO’s office and all other offices in Palampur that were denotified recently.

