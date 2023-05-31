Denotified schools with required students may be reopened: Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 30

The state government will consider reopening some denotified schools provided they meet the minimum enrolment criteria fixed by the Education Department.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, in a press note issued here today, said that some denotified schools were now meeting the minimum student criteria and, therefore, it had been decided to review and reopen them.

Of 34 Government High Schools and 36 Senior Secondary Schools that were denotified on May 26, those fulfilling the minimum enrolment criteria as on May 29 would not be considered as denotified till further orders.

The minimum enrolment criteria for a high school is 20 students and for a senior secondary school, it is 25 students. The Director, Higher Education, in a notification issued today, directed department officials to maintain status quo. He asked the principals of the schools concerned not to relieve the staff till further orders.