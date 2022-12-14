Denotify 32 offices, power board employees urge Himachal govt

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 13

The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Employees Union has welcomed the state government’s decision to denotify institutions opened and upgraded since April this year.

The union claimed that the previous BJP government had opened three circle offices, 12 divisional offices and 17 sub-divisional offices in the past six month compared to just one circle office and five divisional offices set up in the past 40 years. It has urged the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limitedmanagement to denotify all 32 offices opened in the past six months.

Union secretary HL Verma alleged that all these offices were opened with political motives and were unnecessary, especially at a time when the Board was facing a financial crisis.

#BJP #Shimla