Dentist awarded at Jabalpur

Shimla, March 10

Dr Manisha Dutta, a dentist, has won the first prize for her research paper during the National Workshop on Cranio-Maxillofacial Deformities that was organised by the Indian Academy of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at Jabalpur.

Dr Dutta is serving as a dentist and is also pursuing a master’s degree in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery from the Himachal Pradesh Government Dental College and Hospital, Shimla.

In here research paper, Dr Dutta highlighted the effect of various anti-depressants taken by pregnant women on cranio-maxillofacial malformations such as malformed small or enlarged head and face, cleft lip and palate, abnormally deformed head in newborn babies.

The topic of this workshop was cranio-maxillofacial deformities, which studies the deformities of the human face, such as those caused by trauma due to road accidents and some other deformities caused by genetic defects such as cleft lip and palate, premature fusion of bones and, sometimes inability to connect, severe deformity in the skull and pressure on the brain, which leads to severe pain and sometimes even blindness.

The workshop was attended by Professor GE Ghali, an internationally renowned physician, who has served as the chairman of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Chancellor of the Louisiana State Health University, USA. Other renowned surgeons like Dr JN Khanna from Mumbai, Dr Rajesh Dhirawani and Dr Yogesh Bhardwaj from Shimla, also discussed these topics in detail.

