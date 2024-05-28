DEO flag off vans to spread voter awareness in Chamba

Chamba, May 27
Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer Mukesh Repswal flagged off a voter awareness vehicle on Monday. The DC said the vehicle, launched under the aegis of the Chief Electoral Officer of Himachal Pradesh, will traverse all five Assembly constituencies in the district. The initiative aims to motivate voters to exercise their franchise on June 1 through audio-visual means.
Five constituencies
- Chmba: May 27
- Bharmour: May 28
- Churah: May 29
- Dalhousie: May 30
- Bhattiyat: May 31
Repswal said a route had been mapped out for the vehicle. According to which it will cover Bharmour Assembly constituency on May 28, followed by Churah Assembly constituency on May 29, Dalhousie Assembly constituency on May 30 and various areas within the Bhattiyat Assembly constituency on May 31.
Multifaceted activities are also being organised under the Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme to increase voter turnout in the district, he said.
ADM Rahul Chauhan, Assistant Commissioner PP Singh, SDM-cum-Assistant Election Officer Arun Sharma and Tehsildar (Election) Anoop Dogra were present at the event.
