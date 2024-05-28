DEO flag off vans to spread voter awareness in Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 27

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer Mukesh Repswal flagged off a voter awareness vehicle on Monday. The DC said the vehicle, launched under the aegis of the Chief Electoral Officer of Himachal Pradesh, will traverse all five Assembly constituencies in the district. The initiative aims to motivate voters to exercise their franchise on June 1 through audio-visual means.

Five constituencies Chmba: May 27

Bharmour: May 28

Churah: May 29

Dalhousie: May 30

Bhattiyat: May 31

Repswal said a route had been mapped out for the vehicle. According to which it will cover Bharmour Assembly constituency on May 28, followed by Churah Assembly constituency on May 29, Dalhousie Assembly constituency on May 30 and various areas within the Bhattiyat Assembly constituency on May 31.

Multifaceted activities are also being organised under the Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme to increase voter turnout in the district, he said.

ADM Rahul Chauhan, Assistant Commissioner PP Singh, SDM-cum-Assistant Election Officer Arun Sharma and Tehsildar (Election) Anoop Dogra were present at the event.

