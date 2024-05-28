DEO flag off vans to spread voter awareness in Sirmaur

Nahan, May 27
In a bid to boost voter turnout in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta urged eligible voters in the district to actively participate in the process on June 1.
He highlighted the importance of voting and election, referring to them as the ‘great festival of democracy’. Khimta said thiss while flagging off a voter awareness van, a vehicle dispatched by the Chief Election Officer to spread awareness.
Drive to end on june 1
- Nahan: May 27 and June 1
- Paonta Sahib: May 28
- Rajgarh: May 29
- Sangrah: May 30
- Shillai: May 31
The van is part of a broader initiative aimed at educating and motivating voters across the state. “The message from the Chief Election Officer is clear: Every vote counts. This LED van is an innovative effort to reach out to voters in our district, reminding them of their pivotal role in the democratic process,” said Khimta.
The van will tour the five Assembly constituencies of Sirmaur in the days leading up to the election.
The van will go through the district beginning with Nahan on May 27; Paonta Sahib on May 28; Rajgarh on May 29; Sangrah on May 30; Shillai on May 31 and will finally end its journey in the district headquarters on June 1.
The van will display messages and information aimed at increasing voter awareness and participation, with a particular focus on ensuring that all eligible voters are informed about the voting process and the importance sof their participation. As the van makes its way through the district, it is expected to reach a wide audience, providing critical information and addressing queries of voters.
