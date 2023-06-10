Deodar Trees axed illegally

Deodar and Kayal trees have been axed illegally for the construction of the Khadiseri-Trashad-Sheldi road in Manali subdivision of Kullu district. The government should take cognizance of the matter and action against the offenders. —Sher Singh, Kullu

Rising monkey menace

The population of monkeys seems to be on the rise in Shimla city. Monkeys often enter the balconies and terraces of houses, snatch eatables and even try to attack children. The Forest Department should find a solution to curb the monkey menace in the city. —Arshabh, Shimla

Shortage of drinking water

residents of Kothisari panchayat in Kullu district are facing a shortage of drinking water due to the leakage of water from a pipe near the main source at Kupuchhani. To make matters worse, the administration is planning to supply water from this source to another area. It will lead to further water shortage at Kothisari. The department concerned should repair this pipe and not approve the new water scheme from this source. —Deep Chand, Kothisari, Kullu

